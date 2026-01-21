Police urge safe gun storage after 3-year-old shoots self in Warren

The Brief A 3-year-old boy shot himself in the hand in Warren. Police said the boy found an unsecured gun inside an apartment and fired it once. Police are now using this incident as a reminder that firearms are required to be locked up when children are around.



A 3-year-old child is recovering in a hospital after police say he shot himself with an unsecured gun he found in a Warren home.

Police were alerted to the shooting when they were called to Henry Ford Warren Hospital around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after the boy's 24-year-old mother brought him there for treatment.

The backstory:

Police said the child found a handgun inside a unit at The Cove Apartments and shot himself in the hand. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

After the shooting, police searched the apartment. Inside, they found the gun and other evidence of an accidental weapon discharge, according to a press release.

What they're saying:

Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins is using this shooting as a reminder that gun owners need to lock up their weapons to keep them out of the hands of children.

"This is a heartbreaking incident that underscores the critical importance of secure firearm storage," he said. "While we are relieved the child is in stable condition, this tragedy was entirely preventable. We urge every gun owner to use gun locks and safes to ensure that weapons never fall into the hands of a child. We will continue to investigate this matter thoroughly to ensure accountability and to protect the safety of our community's children."

What's next:

When the investigation into the shooting is completed, police findings will be forwarded to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.

Big picture view:

Michigan's safe storage law requires guns to be locked up when children are inside a home.

Under the law, a gun owner could be subject to a misdemeanor charge, which could entail penalties of up to $500 and a maximum of 93 days in jail.

However, if the child inflicts harm upon themselves or others using the firearm, the owner can face a felony charge, fines of up to $10,000, and a prison sentence up to 15 years – particularly if the incident results in a fatality.