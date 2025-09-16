Police use drone to track, arrest suspect stealing from cars in Farmington Hills

The Brief The suspect in a series of thefts from cars in Farmington Hills was arrested. Police used a drone to track down the suspect in the area of 12 Mile and Drake. A 17-year-old Novi teen was arrested.



A 17-year-old Novi teen was arrested for stealing from cars in a Farmington Hills with the use of a drone by Farmington Hills police.

The backstory:

The drone, which has thermal imaging technology, was used to help track down the suspect in the early morning hours of Monday, police said.

After reports of a series of stolen items from cars during the weekend, extra patrols were sent to neighborhoods.

"An officer with a keen eye noticed that the interior lights of several vehicles parked in driveways were on, while patrolling a subdivision in the area of 12 Mile Road and Drake Road," police said in a release.

"The officer called for additional units to respond to the area and requested that a drone be deployed to search the area from the sky."

The drone pilot arrived and deployed a drone with thermal imaging capabilities and picked up the suspect's heat signature.

The suspect was monitored and seen running through the neighborhood while actively trying to hide from police.

The drone pilot reported the suspect’s location to arriving units, who successfully tracked the suspect to a wooded area near the northwest corner of 12 Mile Road and Drake Road.

Patrol officers converged and found the suspect hiding in the woods dressed in all black.

"This case highlights how technology, like drones and thermal imaging, can enhance law enforcement activity," said Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott. "Using this technology, our officers were able to quickly locate and arrest a suspect who may have otherwise escaped. These resources enhance public safety and allow us to respond more effectively to crime in our community."

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police say that evidence recovered from the scene links the suspect to numerous larcenies from vehicles in the neighborhood.

The juvenile suspect was released to his guardian, pending a review of the investigation by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office Juvenile Division.

"There are two easy ways that community members can prevent a similar crime: never leave valuables in a car and always lock car doors," said Chief Piggott. "Many of these thefts are crimes of opportunity. By taking a few extra seconds to secure your car, you remove that opportunity and help keep our community safe."

If you believe you were a victim or have any information about these incidents, please call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.