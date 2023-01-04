Political expert says Speaker of the House drama exposes factions within the GOP

As the Congressional House remains divided on naming a speaker, keep this in mind — the position is third in line in case anything happens to the president or vice president.

And without a House speaker, Congress can’t get to work for you because it’s newest members can’t be sworn in. It may not be the House GOP’s best moment - but it’s political theater at its finest.

Republican members, which are now the majority, can’t agree to name Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

"This process is supposed to be procedural with no drama, with no surprises," said Dave Dulio. "We have no functioning house of representatives until a speaker is chosen, and then, whoever is in that chair, would then move to get everybody sworn in and get to the business of governing."

FOX 2: "All these people who were elected recently, they can’t be officially be installed until there’s a speaker of the house?"

"That’s correct."

Dulio, an Oakland University Political Science professor, says naming a Speaker of the House is constitutionally mandated — meaning it must happen.

What routinely happens is members of the majority party meets before returning to Congress and elects a candidate for speaker.

Then, on the first day back, that candidate should have enough the votes to become speaker. The year 1923 was the last time a house speaker wasn’t elected on the first ballot.

This time — the in-fighting among Republicans — appears to be a microcosm of the division between Trump-era supporters and more traditional conservatives, despite former President Trump’s endorsement of Kevin McCarthy.

"This is the factionalism that exists in the GOP right now that’s been on display in other areas of American politics — including here in Michigan," Dulio said.

Meanwhile, House Democrats have named Congressman Hakeem Jeffries as Minority Speaker.

FOX 2: "We’re seeing Hakeem Jeffries get more and more votes. His party is in the minority, but is there any way that Hakeem Jeffries becomes Speaker of the House?"

"Yes, but it’s a long shot," Dulio said. "It’s only if Republicans make a mistake. He’s not going to get more than 212 votes."

Jeffries would need 218 votes.

If you remember when Democrats controlled the house in 2019, some of those Democrats opposed Nancy Pelosi as Speaker but didn’t name an alternate. You would have to go back to the mid-1800s to find anything similar to what’s happening in the House now. During that time, it took 133 ballots to elect a Speaker.