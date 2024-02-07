Political leaders file insulin price lawsuit against big pharma

Attorneys and political leaders from southeast Michigan gathered Wednesday to announce they have filed federal lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies that manufacture and sell insulin.

They hope to recover the exorbitant costs they have paid for insulin on behalf of the people whose health they insure - their employees and retirees.

"The facts alleged in these federal complaints filed by these municipalities lay out an illegal pricing scheme used by these pharmaceutical companies and pharmacy benefit managers to artificially inflate the price of insulin" said attorney Mark Bernstein.

These are the first cases of this kind filed by municipalities in Michigan. The lawsuits, which were filed on Wednesday, lay out the illegal pricing scheme used by the pharmaceutical companies and PBMs to artificially inflate the price of life-saving medication. The suits detail anti-competitive collusion, as defined by the federal RICO statute according to the attorneys who filed the suits.

"39% of folks who need insulin are rationing it. I just want you to understand what that means. That means that if you're blood pressure, your blood sugar is routinely too high and that you are running the risk of long term consequences" said Wayne County Health Director Abdul El-Sayed.

Angela Moye who takes insulin and is concered with the cost. "Right now, my insurance is paying for it. But in the beginning it was super-duper high, especially with the coupons I used to get from my doctor. It still was like $800, so it was very expensive." said Moye.