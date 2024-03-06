Pontiac man arrested for fatal shooting at motorcycle club

article

A 55-year-old Pontiac man was arrested in a fatal shooting that started with an argument between motorcycle club members, police say.

The suspect was arrested at an area motel at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday - accused in the death of Charlie Isaac Odneal, 42, of Pontiac.

"An argument escalated into a senseless homicide," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I appreciate the great work of our team to quickly identify the suspect and further, to locate and arrest him."

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at the Night Riders Motorcycle Club on Raeburn and Sanford in Pontiac at 9:15 p.m. for a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim – later identified as Odneal – was taken to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the suspect and the Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested him without incident at approximately 4:40 a.m. at a nearby motel.

Odneal died shortly after 5 a.m. today in the hospital. Detectives, including a special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, determined the incident was the result of an argument.

Friday is the earliest the case is expected to be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.