Pontiac man charged with human trafficking, held on $1 million bond

Trevor Andrew Scarbrough, 33, was arrested at his Pontiac home Thursday evening after police alleged he had been trafficking a woman for more than a year.

Scarbrough was arraigned Saturday morning on multiple charges that, if convicted, will give him up to 20 years in prison.

Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives from the Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant at the home after receiving a tip. Scarbrough was taken without incident.

He is being held in the Oakland County Jail.

"It is very sad how prevalent the horrific degrading and trafficking of other people is in today’s world," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "This twisted suspect forced his victim into sexual act with an animal in addition to trafficking her. I am thankful for the tip on this case and know this, if you are similarly minded predator, we are coming for you."

Scarbrough is facing charges of: Prostitution/accepting the earnings; Using a computer to Commit a Crime; Human trafficking enterprise resulting in commercial sexual activity; Sodomy; Delivery/manufacture of controlled substance; Felony firearm; and keeping a house of prostitution.

He is being held on a $1 million bond, and ordered to be placed on a tether if released.

Detectives believe there may be other victims in the case.