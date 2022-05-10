Pontiac man dies in motorcycle crash hours after picking up newly modified bike

A Pontiac man died in a motorcycle crash Monday after losing control.

Lewis Blackwell, 79, had just picked up his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle hours earlier after it was modified to have three wheels.

Authorities said Blackwell was riding south on Baldwin Road, west of Clarkston Road in Orion Township when he lost control on a curve. He struck a curb, and was ejected into a ditch.

Blackwell was wearing a helmet. He died at a local hospital, authorities said.