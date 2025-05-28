Pontiac man faces more charges after allegedly setting victim on fire

The Brief A man who allegedly set a Pontiac man on fire was in court Wednesday. 30-year-old Joseph Green had been on the run for months after the attack. The court allowed videos of the attack to play during the trial.



The man accused of setting a Pontiac man on fire faced a judge on Wednesday in Oakland County.

30-year-old Joseph Green had been on the run for months after the attack but was eventually captured and faces a slew of new charges.

Timeline:

During an emotional day in court, Ayana Trimble went on the stand and faced the man Oakland County deputies say intentionally used a lighter and paper to burn her father.

"I worked with him, so I knew it was him," said Trimble in court. "He took a lighter and burned my dad’s rear end. He burnt his rear end with a lighter. He was just taking a lighter and burning and burning various places in the room."

The backstory:

It happened back in February at an apartment complex in Pontiac where Ayana’s father, now 50-year-old Adrian Trimble, was hospitalized for weeks with third-degree burns.

The judge allowed videos of the attack to play in court. The same ones Ayana learned were shared on social media as a prank.

"I saw him being abused. That’s what I saw," she said.

What's next:

The suspect, Joseph Green, who is still in custody, sat for Wednesday’s preliminary examination with his head down at times.

The 30-year-old was charged with assault with intent to cause great bodily harm.

He is now facing a second charge from the prosecution; arson of personal property.

"We were able to put Joseph Green‘s name to a face and also a clothing description of the person that was responsible for the incident," said Oakland County detective Matt Liss. "While on scene, we collected what we believe to be was Adrian Trimble‘s shirt and collected that as evidence."

The hearing ended with a continuation, with more sequestered witnesses set to speak.

Adrian, who was admitted back to the hospital for a seizure, told FOX 2 over the phone that he'd be there.