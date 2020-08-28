Pontiac man facing first-degree murder charges after 3 killed in apartment dispute shooting, 1 other hurt

article

A 32-year-old man from Pontiac is facing multiple charges after four people were shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Pontiac. Three of the victims died.

Kenneth Clay is facing three first-degree murder charges, assault with intent to murder and multiple felony firearms charges. He was arraigned Friday and denied bond.

The shooting happened Aug. 26 just after 9 p.m. at the Carriage Circle Apartment Complex off Auburn Avenue between Opdyke and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Several 911 calls were made about the shooting.

When police got to the apartments they found four people had been shot. One was on a front porch, one inside an apartment and the others were on the front lawn.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other three were rushed to the hospital, where the second and third victim were eventually pronounced dead as well. The fourth victim is still hospitalized in serious condition.

Police have released the names of the three people who died: Kenrick Lanehart: 39, of Pontiac; Dominque Williams, 28, of Pontiac; and Montray Morris, 29, of Pontiac. The name of the victim in the hospital was not given but police say he's 25 years old and also from Pontiac.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office believes at this time the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between neighbors. The sheriff says all the victims had been on the front porch of the suspect's home instead of their own and that the suspect grabbed a gun and opened fire on all four victims before running off.

Clay later turned himself into authorities and the gun was found at a home in the 700 block of Whittemore.

He's due in court again Sept. 8.