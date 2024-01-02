Pontiac man struck and killed by 2 cars on New Year's Day, police request public assistance

A 41-year-old man was struck and killed by two vehicles as he crossed the street with another pedestrian in Pontiac on Monday.

The incident took place near the intersection of Perry Street and Pontiac Road around 4:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The two drivers fled the scene, prompting law enforcement to seek the public's help in locating them.

According to witnesses, Esteban Cruz Luciano of Pontiac was first hit by an older model GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe, the release stated. He was then "struck by a second vehicle described as a small pickup truck similar to a Dodge Dakota."

The victim was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital and later died due to his injuries around 4 p.m. Monday.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told Fox 2 the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and complications.

"Operators of both the SUV and the truck failed to stop at the scene and continued fleeing southbound on Perry St.," police said. "Witnesses were unable to provide any additional information on the vehicles involved in the incident."

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who can help identify the two drivers, according to the sheriff's office. Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. Callers can remain anonymous.

"It’s sad to have a fatal accident, especially the first day of the year," said Erica Green, who works near the accident scene.



