Two Pontiac men are among 15 people charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs, including fentanyl, in Tennessee.

According to the Department of Justice, Todd M. Evans, 31, and Joshua M. Vanriette, 38, both of Pontiac, are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and firearms offenses.

The other 13 defendants are from cities around Tennessee.

The DOJ announced a 19-count indictment had been returned from a federal grand jury in Knoxville earlier this week, adding that both Evans and Vanriette were also charged with firearms and money laundering offenses.

Both face a mandatory prison term of 20 years to life in prison if they're convicted. They have yet to be arraigned. A trial date for the case has been set for April 30, 2024.

The investigation was led by the FBI and the ATF, with help from the county sheriffs office and other local police departments.