Pontiac mother accused of abandoning children to live in squalor, released on bond

The Pontiac mother charged with abandoning her children and leaving them to live in squalor, has posted bond.

Kelli Bryant was released from jail late Thursday afternoon according to the Oakland County Jail.

The bond for Bryant, 34, was $50,000 cash with no surety. FOX 2 is working to confirm the conditions of her release.

Her three children, ages 15, 13, and 12, were found living alone in a Pontiac home filled with trash and feces.

Bryant was arrested, while the children were placed with a family member.

She was charged with three counts of first-degree child abuse last month after her children were abandoned in a Pontiac condo four or five years ago. Bryant lived at another home and would occasionally drop food off at the home, authorities said.

The children were found on Feb. 14 after the condo's landlord requested a welfare check. According to authorities, the landlord hadn't heard from Bryant since December, and rent hadn't been paid.

While in jail, she was accused of violating a court order to communicate with their caretaker.

Prosecutors say Bryant made phone calls from jail and had other inmates reach out to the caretaker as well, despite the judge's order for no contact.

The judge later revoked her communication privileges.

