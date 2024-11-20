Pontiac nonprofit looking for people to adopt struggling families this holiday season

While many like to take time off from work during the holidays, that's when Eisha Branner's busy schedule starts to pick up.

The founder of E-Community, Branner uses her nonprofit to help families that don't come into the holiday season with the same luxury as others. And like many years, there are many parents and kids who will struggle during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"It’s just overwhelming. A lot of people don’t have it. A lot of people - they’re not working," Branner said. "Things have went up."

Those aren't just anecdotes, either. As rising costs put pressures on consumers, anxiety about providing for kids rises with it.

According to a Lending Tree survey, half of parents with children under 18 worry they don't spend enough, while 44% say they've lost sleep over how to pay for gifts.

Meanwhile, more than a third of people say they'd skip gift giving altogether.

That's why E-Community is asking donors to join her in raising money for her Christmas Program. So far, 500 families have asked for help.

Branner's goal is for donors to adopt a family in need. That might mean buying household items like personal hygiene materials, or gifts like toys, bikes, and TVs. Others ask for beds.

"It's just a variety of things," said Branner.

The deadline to sign up and help is Dec. 15. Learn more at https://www.ecommunityoutreach.org