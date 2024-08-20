Pontiac shelter's longest resident dog is still seeking her forever home

Sharon the dog has been at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center longer than any other animal, but she hasn’t given up on finding her forever home yet.

"She came in to us overnight as a stray from Pontiac, we don’t know anything other than that," said Tricia Preston, who works at the animal shelter in Pontiac.

Sharon has been at the shelter since New Year's Eve of 2021.

More than two and a half years later, she is still patiently waiting to be adopted.

"She is one of our happiest dogs here," Preston told FOX 2. "She is doing great, her quality of life is excellent. And she's a very happy girl."

Sharon the dog at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac is up for adoption.

However, life in a shelter isn’t the best life for a dog.

"It is very stressful here, it is, for any dog," Preston said. But at the same time, "she has so many people who love her, and take care of her, and give her attention every day."

Staff members at the Oakland County Animal Shelter are hoping someone seeing this story will adopt Sharon.

"She definitely has moments of wanting to play and a lot of energy, but she’s also pretty chill – especially with the people she knows," Preston said.

Sharon the dog.

Sharon, a mixed-breed dog, is about three and a half years old. She would do best in a quiet home with no other pets, according to the shelter.

"For the most part, I think she’d just be happy having a person to spend time with her," Preston said.

To adopt Sharon, contact or visit the Oakland County ​Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center.