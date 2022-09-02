Pontiac teen arrested after bringing gun to high school football game in Auburn Hills

A 17-year-old from Pontiac is in custody after bringing a gun to an Avondale High School football game Thursday in Auburn Hills.

According to police, an officer saw three teen boys approach the main gate around 7:30 p.m. When the teens saw the officer, they quickly turned around and went behind a building near the parking lot.

When the officer checked the area, they found a loaded 9 mm pistol in a small bag under rocks. The gun was reported stolen from another state.

Police began looking for the teens, and detained three teens for questioning. However, surveillance video showed that the teens they detained did not have the gun. An investigation led to the identification of the suspect, who was arrested at his home Friday.

The teen is at Children’s Village pending a review for charges by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said the suspect is not a student at Avondale High School or Holly High School. A school dance that was scheduled at the high school after the game was canceled due to the incident.