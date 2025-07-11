Pontiac teen charged with murder for shooting that killed 1, wounded another person

article

A Pontiac teen is now facing murder charges after authorities allege he shot two men earlier this week, killing one and wounding the other.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Omarrel Sahon Ford Jr., 18, was fatally shot in the area of West South Boulevard and Highland Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday. A second man, who is 19, suffered non-fatal injuries.

After the shooting, four teens were arrested - a 13-year-old and 15-year-old who were caught first, along with a 16-year-old who turned himself in, and the 17-year-old suspected shooter, who was found and arrested by deputies. The other teens are expected to be released from custody.

Related article

"My heart goes out to Omarrel Sahon Ford’s family as they grieve for his loss," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "The young man charged in the case allegedly chose to carry a gun and allegedly used it to take a life. Pontiac’s young people deserve a safe community where disagreements aren’t settled with violence."

Dig deeper:

The accused teen shooter will be tried as a juvenile with adult designation, meaning that if he is convicted, a judge can decide to sentence him as an adult or as a juvenile. There is also the option for a blended sentence, which would allow him to be sentenced as a juvenile first with an adult sentence waiting if he violates the requirements of his sentence.

What's next:

The teen is due in court for a preliminary examination on July 24.