Pontiac woman charged in animal hoarding case where 29 dogs, 8 cats were rescued from home

A Pontiac woman has been charged in a hoarder case where 37 animals had to be rescued in September by Oakland County Animal Control.

On Wednesday Karmen Alletia Schooly was charged with two counts after 29 dogs and eight cats were taken from her residence on Argyle Street on Sept. 27.

Investigators say the pets were living in abusive and neglectful conditions in a case of animal cruelty and an unregistered shelter operation.

Schooly is facing a felony charge for failure to provide adequate care to 25 or more animals with a potential penalty of up to seven years in prison, $10,000 in fines, a minimum of five years of probation and up to 500 hours of community service.

Additional penalties may include a psychiatric evaluation, reimbursement of costs associated with animal care and a prohibition on future animal ownership.

The second charge is a misdemeanor for operating an unregistered animal shelter that carries a potential penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine of $500.

"Housing dozens of animals that you can’t take care of is not a ‘rescue,’ and neglecting or abusing animals is a crime," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I applaud Oakland County Animal Control for saving these dogs and cats from deplorable conditions."

Arraignment will occur in 50th District Court. Efforts will be made to contact Schooly and her attorney to arrange the next steps in the court process.

The animals rescued in this case are under the care of Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center staff but are not yet available for adoption pending the outcome of the court case.

"We are committed to ensuring that all animals in Oakland County are safe and protected," said Oakland County Shelter Manager Bob Gatt. "The conditions these animals were found in are unacceptable, and we are doing everything we can to support their recovery and secure a safe future for them."

To learn more about adopting pets from the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center, go HERE.



