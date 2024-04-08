'Poor decisions' led to Chipolte shooting over guacamole says Southfield police chief

It’s a story that attracted national media attention - a customer allegedly shoots a Chipotle employee because he said he didn’t get enough guacamole.

Southfield police released body camera video of the suspect, 32-year-old Aaron Micheal Brown, arrested a short distance away Friday night after the shooting at the Chipotle on Evergreen.

"The reason that this happened is because of poor decisions, inability to control emotions and that’s what led to the shooting," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

"This happened right across the street from the police station, so what’s the nerve of that? And you think you’re going to get away with it?"

At a press conference on Monday, police released and broke down a timeline of events.

"The suspect, Mr. Aaron Brown, entered the Chipotle restaurant with his wife," Barren said. "While standing at the register, Mr. Brown asked for extra guacamole on his food that he had just purchased."

Brown became upset because he wasn’t given enough guacamole.

"Mr. Brown then called the female Chipotle employee a derogatory name - the b word - which upset her understandably," Barren said.

Fellow employees took her to the back to try to calm her down, leaving the front counter unattended.

"Our suspect, Mr. Brown, who previously paid for his food items, began to proceed to go around the counter - and began to bag his own items and then he took a cup and filled it with guacamole," Barren said.

A 21-year-old male employee tried to stop him, and a physical fight ensued. Then Brown — a licensed CPL holder with no prior criminal history, allegedly shot the employee in the leg.

He then takes his food and calmly walks out.

"I was in my car, and I just saw him walk out to his car, close the door and just drive off. He didn't speed off or anything," said Michael Beals, a witness. "It was weird to see, You would think he would want to get out of there fast, but it's like he didn’t care."

"I mean it’s very scary, I don’t know," said Thomas Huber, a witness.

Brown is being held on a $20,000 cash bond and facing several charges including assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.