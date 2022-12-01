Poor tests, graduation rates by 25 Detroit public schools leads to state intervention

Michigan's public education system received a blow after more than 100 schools came up short on test scores in the 2021-2022 school year.

About 54 districts will now be required to partner with the state to achieve better performance and graduation rates.

The Michigan Department of Education is partnering with districts that have schools scoring in the bottom five percent or have a four-year graduation rate of 67 percent or less.

The move impacts several schools in southeast Michigan including 25 schools from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, This included Detroit Cody and Mumford high schools and Brenda Scott Academy plus two schools from Ypsilanti Community Schools.

In a news release from the Michigan Department of Education, State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said:

"What we’re experiencing is the consequence of underfunding Michigan Public School students, educators, and education for many years, the resultant teacher shortage, and a once-in-a-century pandemic."

Under the partnership agreements, districts will receive help from the Michigan Department of Education to develop "18-month interim target benchmarks" and "36-month end-target outcomes" for every school operated by the district included.

In the news release, the state superintendent also added:

"We are committed to providing help and support to schools that have struggled the most over the past two years. It will take extraordinary work at the local, regional, and state levels to get all students on positive educational paths as we come out of the pandemic."

FOX 2 reached out to officials at DPSCD and were told Thursday afternoon that no one was available for an interview and they would not provide information at this time. Ypsilanti Community Schools has not responded to a request for comment as of this report.



