Pope Francis Center moving services inside TCF Center Nov. 1

The Pope Francis Center is shifting its operations indoors on Nov. 1 as it relocates its support services into the TCF Center for the winter.

While the Detroit shelter typically provides meals, showers, and other basic necessities to about 200 people a day, those numbers spiked to 500 last year in the heart of the pandemic during one of the state's worst COVID-19 surges.

The move will give staff and volunteers expanded space for food and hygiene services. A release also said COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed - including mask recommendations and social distancing expectations.

The relocation will be into the TCF Center's lower floor, in rooms 110-116.

The Pope Francis Center recently received a $7 million donation for its new 40-unit housing project.