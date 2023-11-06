Port Huron bar death investigation • Teen killed in rollover crash on I-96 • Peter Meijer announces Senate run

Witnesses say a man was trying to protect women before his death at a Port Huron bar over the weekend.

Joshua Conant, 26, stopped breathing while being held down by security guards at the Roche Bar just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to witnesses, Conant was not involved in a physical fight before his death. They say he was verbally trying to protect women who were being harassed at the bar before he was held down by guards.

Video shows guards on top of Conant outside the bar on Quay Street near Michigan Street.

"People were everywhere; there had to be at least 50 people - phones videoing and screaming you’re killing him, get him off, take him out of the cuffs, that’s not how you do it, nobody listens," said Patty James, a witness.

Featured article

Teen killed in rollover crash on I-96

A teen lost control on a curve on I-96 and crashed because they were speeding, Michigan State Police said.

It happened on the eastbound side of the freeway near Fullerton around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the 16-year-old driver from Dearborn went up an embankment, struck a utility pole, and started to roll after losing control on the curve. A 16-year-old passenger who was ejected is in critical condition, while the driver was killed.

Featured article

Update expected in neurosurgeon's murder investigation

Detroit police say they are expecting "to have an announcement soon" about the murder of Dr. Devon Hoover.

Hoover, a well-known neurosurgeon, was killed earlier this year. His body was found wrapped in a sheet in the attic of his Boston Edison home on April 23. He had been shot.

According to the most recent update of the case, Hoover was supposed to be heading to visit family in Indiana the weekend before police made the grisly discovery. When he didn't show up, police were called for a welfare check.

"We are confident we should be able to bring some closure to this family very, very soon," Detroit Police Chief James White said late last week.

Featured article

Peter Meijer announces Senate run

Peter Meijer is running for Senate, the former congressman announced Monday morning.

Meijer hopes to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is retiring.

"My wife and I prayed hard about this race and how we can best serve our state and our nation," he said. "We considered every aspect of the campaign, and are confident we have the best chance of taking back this seat for the Republicans and fighting hard for a conservative future."

Meijer, a Republican, only served one term as a congressional representative for West Michigan's third district before he was ousted in last year's primary by a pro-Trump Republican. He had voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Monday will be warm and windy.

What else we're watching

The suspects accused of kidnapping twins from Livonia over the summer are due in court Monday. An early court hearing was adjourned because the judge wanted time to look at videos of the interview of the defendants and then make some decisions on questions within the case. A man who fled Wayne County deputies and shot at them is scheduled to be sentenced Monday. Alex Hailey pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to murder. Michigan gas prices are up 13 cents from a week ago. A gallon of gas now costs an average of $3.44. Detroit police have identified the body of a woman found wrapped in a blanket last week. Police are investigating a sexual assault at a golf course in the 400 block of E. Stadium in Ann Arbor. It happened Saturday night while the victim was walking to her vehicle and was approached by two male suspects.

Chances to spot Northern Lights increasing for northern U.S. this week

A series of geomagnetic disturbances that left the sun heading for Earth in recent days could give some residents in the Northern Hemisphere a light show in the form of the Aurora Borealis during the next week.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center said solar storm influences from what are known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) and a Coronal Hole High Speed Stream have already reached Earth Sunday, with effects lasting through Friday evening.

Already aurora lights were spotted early Sunday morning in Washington, Wyoming and Maine. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming shared the photo below of the glowing amber sky taken on early Sunday.

The dancing lights were also seen on the outskirts of Seattle. Skunkbay Weather captured the green hues early Sunday in the video at the top of this story.

Read more here.