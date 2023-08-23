Suspects in Livonia Amber Alert case targeted twins after violent break-in at family's home, relative says

New details into the disappearance of newborn twins only deepens the mystery around why they were taken from the Livonia hotel room they were staying in on Sunday night.

Police said four people have been arrested in the case, which a Livonia captain believed were behind their abduction which lasted 12 hours. The motivation behind the two women taking the children is still only speculation.

"Every day and every minute, it's something different, it's new stuff coming in and coming in," said Yvette McDonald, grandmother to Montana and Matthew Bridges, the brothers who were only 14 days old when they were taken.

The individuals arrested include two females, ages 23 and 16, and two males, ages 18 and 19. The teen girl is housed in a juvenile detention center in Detroit.

The women were allegedly caught on camera inside the Livonia hotel with their faces concealed by hoods, walking out with the babies. It's unclear how the men factor into the Amber Alert that went out just after midnight Sunday.

The twins were safely returned after being delivered to Detroit's 9th Precinct Monday.

"These are 14-day-old babies and time is ticking. We are fortunate they were turned into the 9th precinct, but at the end of the day we have the 4 individuals we believe are responsible in custody," said Livonia Capt. Gregory Yon.

McDonald and other family members have told FOX 2 the twins' mother was looking for help caring for the infants and had befriended the suspects on social media. She thinks they were targeted because they previously moved from their home in Detroit after a violent break-in.

"They befriended her on Facebook, like ‘we will help you, we will do this and that for you,’ but it's fake," said McDonald.

Police hope to get paperwork sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office by the end of the day. More information is expected after the suspects appear in court.

The family also set up a gofundme that can be found here.