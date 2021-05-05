Port Huron throws homecoming celebration for Army veteran's 99th birthday

George McMartin left his hometown of Port Huron after he graduated high school.

McMartin, who would later make it to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army, was then sent overseas during World War II. He also served in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

His wish for his 99th birthday was to visit his hometown, so his family posted on Facebook that he and his wife Cheryle would be coming up from Texas in hopes that it could be a memorable homecoming.

"I was overwhelmed. I couldn't believe it. I couldn't keep up with all the responses on Facebook," said the couple's daughter, Patrica Martin. "From the boat ride to the beach trip to the visit to Lakeside Cemetery to the mayor -- we couldn't believe the outpouring of love we were experiencing. It means the world to me and I know it means the world to my parents."

The community arranged for the McMartins to visit their family plot at Lakeside Cemetery. The family also enjoyed a boat ride near the Blue Water Bridge.

Thursday's agenda includes a beach trip.

"I love the area. I love the sand and I love it today," George McMartin said. "Port Huron is a wonderful town. It's a wonderful place, a wonderful community."

Cheryle McMartin was also honored during the visit.

George McMartin met his wife in Fort Lewis, Washington during WWII while they both were working at a hospital. They have now been married for 75 years.

"He would very often call me and ask me if I could help him and that was how we got to know each other," Cheryle McMartin said.

George McMartin's military career took them all over the world.

He was one of the first commanders at a mobile army surgical hospital in Korea and served as the manager of Army hospitals across the U.S. and throughout the world.