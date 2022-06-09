Portion I-94 in downtown Detroit to shut down for 7 days over bridge construction

article

A new bridge is going in over I-94 in July, adding another overpass over the freeway between I-75 and the Lodge.

It won't be the first time the Second Avenue bridge will connect traffic from one side of the road to the other - the original bridge was built in 1954.

The new bridge will be the state's first "network tied arch structure." according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The skeleton of the new bridge was built offsite at Wayne State University.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that installation will take about 7 days, which means one of the busiest portions of the downtown Detroit highway will be closed for a week to traffic.

Bridge slide work is anticipated to begin on Sunday, July 10.

For anyone who wants to learn more about the bridge, they can attend a virtual press conference held by MDOT officials Thurday, June 16 at 11:30 a.m.