Gas line explosion leaves crater in Livingston County and closes portion of US 23

article

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a major gas line explosion in Livingston County.

The incident occurred on White Lake Road near US-23, south of Fenton a little before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Livingston County Michigan Emergency Management on Twitter, debris on the roadway has led to a closure of a 2.5-mile portion of US 23 in both directions between White Lake and Center Road.

The account also advised residents to shelter in place, close their windows, and shut ventilation systems until the incident was resolved.

Traffic in both directions of US 23 is being diverted off the highway and around the scene. Anyone looking to drive on US 23 on Wednesday should find a different route.

By noon Wednesday, officials from law enforcement and Consumers Energy were assessing the site, which included a crater-sized hole next to the highway. The nearby road had dirt strewn across both lanes.

Debris from a gas line explosion in Livingston County. Photo courtesy of Michigan State Police.

No injuries were reported.

According to Michigan State Police, "it appears a natural gas pipeline exploded, sending debris everywhere."

Consumers Energy is currently on scene, as well as emergency responders, police said. In a statement to FOX 2, Consumers Energy confirmed a leak of a natural gas transmission line in Tyrone Township.

"We are working with local public safety officials to continue ensuring the safety of the situation and shut off the flow of natural gas. There have been no injuries, and service has not been affected thus far to any of our customers. We appreciate the community’s patience and encourage any customers who smell natural gas to contact us at 800-477-5050."

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for more updates