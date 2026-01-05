Man barricades self in Ypsilanti home for nearly 24 hours after charging police with stick, knife

The Brief A man has been barricaded in an Ypsilanti home for nearly an entire day after charging officers while armed with a stick and knife, police said. The suspect allegedly tried to break into a neighbor's home with a stick Sunday before police were called.



A barricaded situation that started Sunday is still ongoing Monday morning in Ypsilanti.

Ypsilanti police said the suspect, a 53-year-old man, tried to get into a neighbor's home on W. Cross near N. Wallace with some sort of stick on Sunday. When police arrived on the scene, the man allegedly charged officers while armed with the stick and a knife before barricading himself in his home just after 12:20 p.m.

Neighbors said the man had a sword, but police only described the object as a stick.

Neighbors said the law enforcement presence has included SWAT teams and drones, and some neighbors reported seeing possible flash bangs thrown into the home, but police have not confirmed if these were used.

"It's a travesty. I'm really looking forward to being able to spend time with my neighbors and process this," Peter Wilkins said. "I was watching at midnight and one o'clock in the morning and three o'clock in the morning, flash bang grenades going off."

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

