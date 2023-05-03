Possible street racing incident on Southfield Freeway ends in fatal crash with SMART bus

article

Someone suspected of street racing in Metro Detroit before they struck a public bus was found dead inside their vehicle after it caught fire late Tuesday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the wild scene on the Southfield Freeway just north of Eight Mile Road following reports of a car blocking the middle northbound lanes.

As they were traveling to the scene, more reports came in that the car was on fire.

When the Southfield Fire Department arrived, they put the blaze out before extracting a body.

Witnesses told police the person driving the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the back of a SMART bus. The bus driver told police that he saw more than one car traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to Michigan State Police, the bus driver believed they were possibly racing each other when one crashed into the bus.

The identity of the deceased driver is unknown and an autopsy is scheduled for later Wednesday.