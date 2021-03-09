Flint man spent 25 years in jail for selling pot, now he's using his platform for change

The focus for Michael Thompson Jr. is prison reform. He lost 25 years of his life for selling marijuana - a crime that's no longer illegal in Michigan. FOX 2 spoke 1-on-1 with Thompson about his journey, his new lease on life, and a new platform to create change.

"The administration is broken, it needs to be fixed," Thompson said.



At 4 a.m. January 28th, Michael Thompson at the age of 69, walked out of a prison facility in Jackson, Michigan as a free man.

He explained how he lost 25 years of his life behind bars.



"I had sold three pounds of marijuana to a friend of mine and I didn't know he had turned informant," he said. "And so I got found guilty of three pounds of marijuana. And they got a search warrant for my house, and they found some guns - so they stacked the charges on me, which they do to a lot of people of color."



Thompson doesn't have a violent offense on his criminal record but says he did hard time with convicted killers and people who are mentally ill.

Michael Thompson Jr. spent 25 years in jail for selling three pounds of pot to a friend.

"You got two people in the room that's 250 pounds," Thompson said.



Thompson shared graphic memories of his time in prison.



"I got to wake up at three o'clock in the morning and he's talking about 'Feed me with a bottle.' three o'clock in the morning," he said. (I said) 'Do what?' 'Feed me with a bottle.'



"Then I woke up another time, a guy has his big 370-pound gorilla standing next to me, and he's staring at me like this, and then I happen to look down at him and he's playing with himself. Butt naked."

Aside from raising concerns on the dangerous combination of inmates living in general population - Thompson is also speaking on nutrition and healthcare.

Advertisement

"The food that they serve you in there, less than a dog," he said. "An MRI, I've been trying to get an MRI for 15 years in the prison system. They told me it costs too much.

Michael Thompson, Jr. spent 25 years in jail for a crime that is no longer illegal.

"The last three months before I got out of prison, the washing machine broke. I was washing my clothes in a toilet stool. So you tell me if they care or not."



Thompson says he's sharing his dramatic experiences to shed light on why reform is needed in the prison system. He is making the case if these conditions can really change a person for the better, when it comes time to get reacclimated with everyday life in society.



"You're creating another person within a person, but only he's going to turn into an animal," he said. "If you don't listen to me, you will listen to the street."



Thompson hopes lawmakers and top state officials will hear his candor and conduct a statewide investigation.



"All they need to do is go talk to the prisoners and listen to them. Just don't write it down - listen to them," he said.



But then, a lifeline to a second chance emerged - the owner of Ubaked, Bob Dodge, is also a Flint native. He heard of Thompson's story and reached out with a helping hand.



"I felt indebted that we are profiting from this industry in which he spent 25 years in prison for," Dodge said.



In a grassroots effort, the cannabis facility is providing the platform for Thompson to spread his message. Ironically, pot put him in prison, and now it's giving him a second chance.

"I should be bitter, but I'm not," said Thompson.

Another bright spot: Thompson is spending more time with his grandson who also works at Ubaked.



"It's a great feeling," said Michael Thompson III. "He's been out here helping a lot of people out. He helped me get a job here, and got me on the right track. It's a great feeling to have him back around."



Thompson's final reason for speaking his truth, is that his mission of prison reform is personal, he said.



"I still hear the voices of those guys in my head when I left, and they told me to tell the truth. You're our last chance, tell the truth. so that's what I'm doing, telling the truth."



Michael Thompson originally was sentenced to spend at least 42 years behind bars, but granted clemency in December by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Thompson says he's had several conversations with Attorney General Dana Nessel and says it has been encouraging. FOX 2 contacted Nessel's office for an interview or statement in hopes of learning more about possible changes or prison reform in the state of Michigan but her office declined to comment.

