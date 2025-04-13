Potato, the dog, rescued by state police while running on highway

A pair of Michigan State Police Troopers made quick work of locating and rescuing Potato on Friday afternoon.

The Troopers spent about 15 minutes searching for and rescuing the 4-year-old Boston Terrier as she was running around on and near I-75 in Holly Township.

Troopers arrived just before 3 p.m. to find numerous citizens chasing a dog across the open freeway travel lanes with traffic speeding by. Once troopers corralled all the loose drivers off the freeway and back to their cars, they set out after the dog.

According to MSP, she was identified by her collar tag as "Potato." Potato was then safety transported --in the front seat of a patrol car-- to her owner off the freeway.

"We know it is a natural instinct to jump out of your car and try to catch a dog on the freeway. The better plan is to call 911 so responders can stop the traffic before someone gets hurt." said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Drivers actually make the situation worse as they may chase the dog into the traffic lanes or even run in front of moving traffic themselves."