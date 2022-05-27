Prayers, frustration on display at SW Detroit vigil for Texas school shooting victims

In Detroit candles were lit in a somber show of support for the 19 children and two adults killed in the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting.

"It’s really sad to see the kids like, dying, they need to stop killing people," said one little girl - the same age as many of the young victims.

On Friday night a small gathering of people gathered on McMillan and Military in Detroit, distraught and angry about the latest mass shooting in America.

"I want us to not think about this in a traditional way, that we’re going to try to take someone’s guns away," said US Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan). "And let’s think about this in a way, that keeps these kids safe."

"We have to speak up and continue to push back and say doing nothing isn’t an option," said US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan).

Lawmakers at the gathering say they believe it is possible to make positive change.

Dingell says she is in favor of responsible gun ownership, saying her late husband, Congressman John Dingell, was very pro-2nd amendment.

"I come to this with a very unique perspective, my husband was on the board of the NRA," she said. "And I'm very honest (when I say) until the day he died, he slept with a handgun under his pillow."

One of the many concerned parents in attendance, says change is possible.

"Get involved within your community, contact your representatives, your leaders, they are not scary, they are not unapproachable," said Cindy Garcia. "Call them, have a sit-down with them, have a sit-down with their staff. Ask them as many questions - because we elected them, so you have to hold them accountable."