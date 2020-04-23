Pre-FBI raid, doctor said patients would be supercharged vs COVID-19 with vitamin C treatment

Last week, we found out that Dr. Charles Mok, who owns Allure Medical Spa was advertising vitamin C infusions to treat COVID-19 patients.

After interviewing Mok, and watching one of these treatments FOX 2 held off on airing the story. It turns out, the FBI thought something wasn't right either.

Dr. Charles Mok one week ago explained to FOX 2 how his Vitamin C infusions were supposedly helping COVID-19 patients.

"I'm mostly seeing people that are mild to moderate illness and they turn around pretty quick usually after one or two doses they are remarkably better," Mok said. "We are giving them more of an immune booster, an intravenous high dose Vitamin C, we are also using things like Zinc and Glutathione and a B complex."

A new treatment Mok was offering, at his facilities that do mostly cosmetic surgery and vascular therapy.

"People I'm asking that you are patient with us we obviously have a lot of interest in this," Mok said.

His promise of shortening the virus and even protecting people from it - got the unwanted attention of the feds Thursday as the FBI raided his Shelby Township Office.

"The investigation includes allegations that the clinic provided fraudulent treatments for COVID-19 and that the clinic did not observe proper protocols to protect staff," said Mara Schneider, FBI spokesperson.

Agents dressed in protective gear seizing documents all day are now looking into federal healthcare fraud.

Before all this, Mok let us sit in on an infusion with a Detroit police command officer out the 9th Precinct, hit hard by the virus.

"It's just another tool in the toolbox for me to stay safe," the DPD officer said.

Dr. Mok actually told the officer, he'll be "supercharged" after this.

"I think it’s better to be safe than sorry," the officer said.

The doctor promoted this treatment for first responders and even health care professionals.

"Those essential workers are protecting us so we want to protect them," he said.

And don't worry about the cost, he said.

"We are taking peoples insurance and we are testing them and treating them and billing their insurance, they don't have insurance, they have lousy insurance, or we don't take their insurance, we are writing it off," Mok said at the time.

We got second and third opinion from doctors - who said there was absolutely no proven benefit of this and the CDC continues to say, there is no specific treatment for COVID-19. Our initial story did not run.

Mok wouldn't call it a cure - but said this, at least a dozen times to us and patients:

"The duration of symptoms shorten significantly after they get the vitamin C," Mok said. "We are seeing generally a couple days after we treat them, they seem to be through it, typically we are seeing people sick for about three weeks."

We are seeing COVID patients and if they have been sick for a week or so we see people get sick for about three weeks if they are sick for a week or so we give them 2 or 3 doses and they seem to be over it in a couple days

The FBI says no one is in custody, no arrests made - but its early in this investigation.