Pregnant mom of 4 struck in face, 2 others survive Detroit gas station shooting

According to police, a man in his 60s was having a psychotic episode when he fired at least nine shots at random at a Detroit gas station. Three people were struck, including a pregnant mother of four.

The injured pregnant woman is 28-year-old Monique Fonville of Detroit. She had her surgery Tuesday night; she and her unborn child are expected to survive.

The other two victims were a woman in her 20s, and a man in his 30s. They remain in the hospital, in stable condition, police said.

Police arrived to the scene within two minutes and got the suspect to drop his weapon. The gunman was taken into custody.

Fonville has four children – ages two, four, six and eight, with a fifth on the way.

"She is always just talking about her kids. She has a smaller kid that is disabled; she was premature, so she has a lot of work to do with the baby," Fonville's godmother, Lataurus Fuqua, told FOX 2.

The shooting took place Monday night. Around 9 p.m., Fonville, her cousin, and her friend pulled into the gas station at Gratiot and Van Dyke to get some cookies, the godmother said.

That is when the suspect fired shots.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the gunman entered the store, clearly agitated. White described the man as having a psychotic episode.

The man was having "random conversation about (being) tired of kids and tired of people following him," White said.

He then started shooting at people inside and outside the gas station.

"Random citizens, innocent citizens pull in – he fires indiscriminately, approximately nine times, striking three people," White said.

When Fonville was struck, she was on the phone with her boyfriend.

"The bullet went through (her cheeks) and it also hit her finger," Fuqua said. "Right now, she's going in for a second surgery, they're wiring her mouth up, so she's been in surgery basically all day."

Rather than waiting for help, Fonville's friend immediately drove her to the hospital.

It will likely be a long road to recovery. Fonville's godmother set up a GoFundMe to help take care of the victim's kids and medical bills. Donations can be made there.

