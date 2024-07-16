'This is tragic': Pregnant woman, 2 others shot at Detroit gas station

A triple shooting at a Detroit gas station Monday night left four people hurt, including a pregnant woman.

Police believe the shooter, a man in his 60s, was in the midst of a mental health crisis when he entered the Sunoco on Gratiot and Van Dyke just before 9 p.m. Police said the man appeared agitated and was complaining about being followed before going to his vehicle and getting a gun.

"This is tragic," Detroit Police Chief James White said. "This is unnecessary."

He shot three people - a pregnant woman in her 20s, another woman in her 20s, and a man in his 30s. The pregnant woman is in critical condition, while the other two shooting victims were listed as stable. A fourth victim was also hurt in the chaos of the shooting.

White said officers arrived in 2 minutes and arrested the shooter.

"I'm convinced had they not, we probably would have a lot more people shot," he said.

The police chief said his department is doing the best they can do to address mental health and violence, but they need help.

"We're doing everything as a police department that we can. We need the community to continue to stay vigilant and help us with this," he said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

