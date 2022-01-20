Pregnant woman lit on fire, babysitter accused of violently shaking infant to death, a positive Covid update

Sixty-percent of a pregnant Detroit woman's body is covered in third-degree burns after police say her boyfriend lit her on fire.

According to police, the woman, who is pregnant with twins, and her boyfriend Devonne Marsh were arguing Jan. 14 when he allegedly doused her with lighter fluid and set her on fire.

The woman is in critical condition, and it is unknown if the babies will survive.

Sgt. Kyla Williams, with the Detroit Police Department's domestic violence unit, said the victim was initially scared to report what happened. Someone tipped off police, and the woman later felt safe enough to tell police what happened.

"They don’t even have a chance - they don’t have a fighting chance at life," Williams said. "I want to applaud her for coming forward. I want to again let her know that she is not alone. She has the men and women of the Detroit Police Department to support her."

Marsh, who is a parole absconder with a long criminal record, is being held on a $50,000/10% bond.

Babysitter accused of shaking 1-year-old to death

A Roseville baby was shaken so violently that her mother said her corneas detached.

Baby Layla, 1, died just before Christmas.

Her mother Melissa Hartley said that she left the baby with her roommate and longtime family friend Dennis Wayne Justus when she went to work Dec. 17, 2021. About 30 minutes later, she got a call that Layla was unresponsive.

"How can you shake a baby that hard?" Hartley said. "This wasn't an accident."

Layla suffered a brain bleed caused by baby shaken syndrome and was declared brain-dead. She was kept on life support, so her organs could be donated.

"He (Justus) is being charged with manslaughter, but I don't think 15 years is enough for what happened to her," Hartley said. "Her life is gone, and I think he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, with no parole."

Justus is being held on a $300,000 cash bond.

Henry Ford reports decrease in Covid hospitalizations

In an update on Wednesday, the Henry Ford Health System said its Covid positivity rate dropped 10 points to 33%.

Since Monday, the number of patients hospitalized with Covid went from about 550 to below 500.

It is still facing some staffing issues and has 77 beds temporarily closed but its hospital staff out with Covid has dropped to 470, down from nearly 800 a week ago.

"I’m really happy to report that we are starting - I want to emphasize starting - to see a trend that we hope will continue." said Bob Riney with HFHS.

COVID-19 smell and taste loss may have genetic link

A new study suggests that a genetic risk factor may be linked to the loss of smell and taste from a COVID-19 infection.

Researchers at 23andme said they conducted a survey involving nearly 70,000 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. Of those respondents, 68% reported having a loss of smell and taste. The study also noted that women were 11% more likely than men to report not having taste or smell after a COVID-19 infection. Seventy-three percent of people who suffered the loss were between 26 and 35 years old.