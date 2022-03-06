Pregnant woman stabbed in Detroit motel; in critical condition
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in a Detroit motel on Sunday.
Detroit police said that the woman was stabbed multiple times at the Palace Inn on Detroit's west side.
RELATED: Michigan State Police investigating a homicide after responding to a welfare check in Holly
Police said that the victim was privately conveyed to the hospital. The time of the incident is unknown.
Investigators believe this is a domestic-related crime. Police are searching for a suspect that they've identified.
The woman is currently at the hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with FOX 2 for updates.
Advertisement