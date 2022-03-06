Pregnant woman stabbed in Detroit motel; in critical condition

A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in a Detroit motel on Sunday.

Detroit police said that the woman was stabbed multiple times at the Palace Inn on Detroit's west side.

RELATED: Michigan State Police investigating a homicide after responding to a welfare check in Holly

Police said that the victim was privately conveyed to the hospital. The time of the incident is unknown.

Investigators believe this is a domestic-related crime. Police are searching for a suspect that they've identified.

The woman is currently at the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.