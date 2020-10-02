Pres. Trump positive for COVID-19, press conference for woman & boy killed in Warren, 5 shot at Detroit party

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the coronavirus, just hours after one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive.

The president made the announcement around 1 a.m. Friday morning and said they will begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately.

The president's physician said that Trump and first lady "are both well at this time" and "plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

Hicks tested positive late Thursday night and Trump had announced earlier in an interview with Fox News that he and the first lady were awaiting their results.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have both tested negative for the virus.

The positive test for the Trumps could deal a major blow to the president who has been trying to convince the American public that the worst of the pandemic is behind them even as cases continue to rise just weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Melania Trump tweeted shortly after trump that they are both feeling good and she has postponed all upcoming engagements.

Senior staff have been tested for COVID-19 daily since two people who work at the White House complex tested positive in early May, prompting the White House to step up precautions. Everyone who comes into contact with the president also receives a quick-result test.

Despite the testing, experts have questioned the health and safety protocols at the White House and asked why more wasn't being done to protect the commander in chief. Trump continued to shake hands with visitors long after public health officials were warning against it and he initially resisted being tested. He has been reluctant to practice his own administration's social distancing guidelines for fear of looking weak, including refusing under almost all circumstances to wear a mask in public.

Trump not first world leader to test positive

Trump is not the first world leader to test positive for COVID-19. In April, British prime minister was the first major world leader confirmed to have COVID-19. He was moved to intensive care in April after his symptoms dramatically worsened a day after he was hospitalized for what were called routine tests.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tested positive in July after flouting social distancing guidelines during demonstrations and with crowds.

Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez was positive in June and was briefly hospitalized and released. He has added his voice to growing pleas for equitable access to any COVID-19 vaccine, asking the recent U.N. gathering of world leaders, “Are people to be left to die?”

Warren police to hold press conference on 'execution-style' murder of woman, 6-year-old boy

Warren police are planning to hold a 10 a.m. press conference on Friday to discuss the murders of a woman and a 6-year-old boy who were shot 'execution-style' Thursday morning.

Tairaz, 6, and the woman found shot to death in a basement of a Warren home on Thursday. The woman is the girlfriend of Tairaz's father, who was found dead in a burned up car on Detroit's east side early Thursday morning.

After the boy's father was found in Detroit, police arrived at the home in Warren to notify his family.

They noticed the front door was half-open, and looked suspicious.

That was when they called in Warren police who made the gruesome discovery in the basement of what Ricucci called a usually quiet street.

Police said they plan to hold a 10 a.m. press conference to discuss the case and the investigation.

Detroit bus service halted due to labor dispute

Detroit bus service was halted Friday morning due to a labor dispute with drivers, according to the city of Detroit.

Drivers said they're tired of unsafe conditions and did not show up to drive on Friday morning.

DDOT released a statement apologizing to riders and that it was "working with union representatives to get buses back on the road as soon as possible."

Chilly Friday here but 60s will be back next week

It's one of the coldest mornings we've had since April with temperatures in the 30s in some parts of southeast Michigan. Over the weekend, expect the chilly temperatures to continue but we do bounce back a bit next week with highs back in the 60s.

Five shot during birthday party on Detroit's east side

Detroit police said five people were shot during a birthday party at a rental hall on the city's east side late Thursday night.

According to police, they were called to D&C Hall on Houston Whittier where people were believed to be celebrating a birthday when gunshots were fired.

Police have released preliminary information that the victims were 27 and 26-year-old women, the other three are men, 25, 31, and 34-years-old.

Plymouth boy's crooked smile leads to a surprising medical diagnosis

The family of a 4-year-old boy noticed something was off in their young boy's smile.

Shaan Patel was born with a beautiful smile. He was always loveable and always smiling and active. So when his mom asked him to smile and something looked different, she knew something was wrong.

"I asked him to smile; his face just looked different to me. And when he smiled one side just stayed down and was like, drooping and the other side he smiled normally. So that was my immediate, gut reaction was, oh my god, something is desperately wrong. I don't know what," said Krupa Patel.

For her and her husband, Raj, this would be the beginning of a devastating ordeal no one would ever expect. Doctors discovered a mass in Shaan's brain, eventually realizing he has a rare brain tumor.

Extreme pressure was causing so much pain and cutting off oxygen to Shaan's brain, leading to partial paralysis. Doctors said surgery on the tumor was too risky.

After more than two months in the hospital, Shaan was finally sent home. And it was just in time to celebrate his 4th birthday, which was met with a very special birthday car parade that even included a firetruck and an ambulance.

Shaan returns to the hospital every day in physical therapy and chemotherapy. The Patels know how hard their little superhero is fighting.

"We've seen so much improvement since he started chemo. We're just staying hopeful that this is just going to kick it to the curb and our focus is just going to be rehab," Krupa said.

In time for Halloween, take a trip to one of The Travel Channel's program "Most Terrifying Places": DPD Sixth Precinct

The season to be spoked is here and there's a new tour on Detroit's radar that's famous for paranormal activity: Detroit's old former Sixth Precinct

City Tour: Detroit is offering tours for the facility that was on the Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Places" program.

The tours are held every Friday and Saturday night and led by a paranormal group.

"Last week someone came in and got scratched. Other groups come in and hear different names, in the past, they have gotten things thrown at them like stones thrown."

The precinct open during the Depression and was used up until 1986. It was the gang squad headquarters until 2005 and has been abandoned ever since.