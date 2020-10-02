Warren PD plans Friday press conference on execution-style murders of 6-year-old boy and woman

article

The Warren Police Department announced it will hold a press conference Friday morning at 10 a.m. to discussing the execution-style murders of a 6-year-old boy and a woman who police said is the boy's father's girlfriend.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer announced the 10 a.m. press conference to provide updated information on the execution-style murder of 6-year-old son Tairaz and the woman, who has not been named. Police have said the woman is the girlfriend of the boy's father, who was found dead in a burned up car on Detroit's east side early Thursday morning.

FOX 2 will stream the press conference live on this page at 10 a.m.

Warren Police spent the day on Thursday at the home on Otis in Warren after police made the gruesome discovery.

Detroit Police showed up at the home to notify the family of the boy's father after he was found in the burned car. The door was half-open and looked suspicious so they called Warren police

According to Warren Police, they are looking for multiple suspects and are hoping neighbors have surveillance cameras to capture any possible images of the suspects.

Advertisement

Neighbors told FOX 2 on Thursday that they watched police scour the home and neighborhood near Nine Mile and Dequindre all day on Thursday.

FOX 2 spoke to members of the family off-camera who were too distraught to make a statement at this time.