President Biden congratulates Michigan football team on championship win

Even the U.S. president couldn't contain his joy for the Michigan Wolverines.

Joe Biden wished the University of Michigan football team a big congratulations after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. They dispatched the Washington Huskies on their way to a 34-13 victory and their first championship in 27 years.

"Congratulations to the University of Michigan Wolverines on becoming 2024 College Football Champions!" Biden wrote from his U.S. president account. "Today, you are true victors – bringing your team's first championship win since 1997 home to Ann Arbor. You've made every American who dons the Maize and Blue proud."

Historically, the college football team that wins the last game of the season also gets to visit the White House - however, since the COVID-19 pandemic, no team has gone. Health protocols kept away Alabama and Georgia before the Bulldogs declined a visit after last year's win.

While Biden may be happy for the Wolverines, the real party was in Ann Arbor last night after students rejoiced in their team winning the title - and burning couches in the process.