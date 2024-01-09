Ann Arbor firefighters extinguish 17 couch, debris fires after Michigan Football wins national championship

article

Firefighters in Ann Arbor responded to 17 couch and debris fires after Michigan defeated Washington to win the national championship on Monday night.

Those celebrating a 34-13 Wolverines win set fire to couches and debris in the areas of South University, Hill, and Washtenaw, the fire department said. These fires were quickly extinguished.

No fires involved vehicles or buildings, and no one was hurt.

Ann Arbor police said no arrests were made in connection with post-game celebrations. Officers closed South University for a bit after the win while thousands of fans celebrated.

Monday's win was the first national championship for Michigan since 1997. This season is also the first time the team has gone 15-0.