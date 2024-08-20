President Biden opens the DNC & uncommitted voter update

President Joe Biden delivered his address in a sendoff in a fiery albeit late speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Biden touched on the challenges the nation was facing from when he took office until now. He also spoke of stepping aside for Vice President Kamala Harris to take the reigns at the top of the 2024 ticket, saying he loved the job - but loved the country more.

Biden was on the attack for most of the speech with shots at former President Donald Trump, while also promoting Harris in a nod to the future.

Connor Hansen from FOX News joined us to share an inside look at the DNC live from Chicago.

