President Joe Biden coming to Michigan Tuesday - what to know

President Joe Biden will be visiting Michigan Tuesday in hopes of building public support for his economic agenda.

The president's visit to Howell on Oct. 5 comes during a pivotal moment for the president's Build Back Better plan and the massive infrastructure bill in Congress - both plans are facing opposition from Republicans as well as members of Biden's own party.

Biden is expected to land this afternoon and speak at approximately 3:35 p.m. FOX 2 will stream the press conference on FOX2Detroit.com and on social media.

Why is Biden coming to Michigan?

It's not easy to pass big bills in Congress - and it may be nearly impossible in today's tension-filled politics. On the table are a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a massive overhaul of social programs that will "grow our economy by investing in working families, paid for by repealing tax giveaways to the rich," according to the White House.

But Biden will need public support before he can convince any lawmakers to support the legislation.

Howell is located in the historically conservative county of Livingston, despite it being represented by Democrat Elissa Slotkin - a moderate in Congress. Biden has spent months of his presidency arguing his proposals offer pragmatism while he also paints Republicans as obstructionists uninterested in repairing the country's issues.

Not his first trip to Michigan

This won't be the first time that Biden has come to the state this year. The president has made visits to Traverse City and Dearborn in the previous months - partly to celebrate the holidays and partly to direct focus to the work of electric vehicles.

Biden also took a tour of biomedical company Pfizer's facility in Portage, where the COVID-19 vaccine is being manufactured.

What is Build Back Better?

Many have touted the outcome of the pandemic would offer a chance to breathe new life into the country's economy after a rough 2020.

Biden wants to do it with a $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan that would require only Democratic support. Republicans who oppose the spending have invited little interest in compromising on the bill.

But what's actually in the 10-year plan? Quite a bit actually.

Funding would be made available for two free years of community college and boost money for Pell Grants.

Child care assistance would be boosted by roughly $450 billion to cover the cost of kids between the ages of 0-5. The plan would also provide two years of pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds. Additionally, the plan would expand the child tax credit through 2025. The country's previous COVID-19 relief plan did this through September.

Medicare would be expanded.

The plan would work to offset climate change by paying utilities that increase their use of renewable energy. It would also penalize utility companies that don't boost their clean energy sources.

It would also boost incentives for buying electric vehicles and help build charging stations as well as increase financial assistance for forest management.

Will it pass?

While the bill wouldn't need Republican support since it would be approved through a budget process called reconciliation. But finding a middle ground where both hard progressives and fervent moderates like Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema can agree represents a sizeable gap to bridge.

Both of Michigan's Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters are reliable Democratic votes. So is much of the Michigan Congressional Delegation in the House.

But such a high price tag on the plan has forced delays on the act multiple times.

Where will Joe Biden be in Michigan?

Biden will land at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing by approximately 1:20 p.m.

He's expected to give remarks at a local union center on Highland Road in Howell. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324 will host the president.

When will he speak?

Biden is expected to address the media and public at approximately 3:35 p.m.

Will there be a protest?

The Livingston County Republican Party will be alongside the Michigan Republican Party's Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock for a rally to protest the president's visit.

The "Stop the Spending" rally will begin around 2 p.m. at the corner of M-59 and Michigan Avenue.