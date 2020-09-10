President Trump campaign stop in mid-Michigan pumps auto industry

article

U.S. President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Freeland Michigan Thursday, one day after former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden was in the state.

The President praised the auto industry here and spoke of how he fought for jobs and manufacturing to return to the state in a speech that lasted about one hour and 15 minutes. It was his first visit to the state since a May 21 trip to Ford's Rawsonville plant to observe the company's process for making ventilators.

Trump announced his visit on Saturday, the day after Biden announced his Wednesday visit. It also comes amid turmoil for the President as a new book revealed Wednesday he was aware of the severity of the coronavirus in February as he was telling the nation that the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting that the U.S. government had it totally under control.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call with Woodward. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

“This is deadly stuff,” the president repeated for emphasis.

Advertisement

Trump told Woodward on March 19 that he deliberately minimized the danger. “I wanted to always play it down,” the president said.

Also Wednesday, Trump hit back at former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder for endorsing Biden last week.

Trump tweeted: "The failed former Governor of Michigan, RINO Rick Snyder, who was responsible for the Flint Water Disaster (and I let him know it!), is now endorsing Sleepy Joe Biden, who doesn’t have a clue! Snyder, whose political career was ruined by Flint, hurt a lot of people in Michigan.

"I’ll take the Endorsement of Law Enforcement all over the Country, and Joe can have the RINO’S. This Snyder mess was made during the OBiden era - no wonder they’re friends!"

RINO is used as slang for "Republican In Name Only." The social media blast comes one day after Snyder spoke to FOX 2 Lansing insider Tim Skubick, saying that Biden was better for America and a short time since a USA Today Op-Ed in which he called the president a bully.

In that Op-Ed Synder cited a need to return to civility while calling out the president who "lacks a moral compass" and "ignores the truth."

On Tuesday Snyder expounded on those thoughts speaking to Tim Skubick saying, "I'm a proud Republican," said Rick Snyder. "But I have to think about what is best for America. And in this case, Joe Biden is a better choice for America than Donald Trump in my view."

The state of Michigan has reached an agreement with residents of Flint that includes $600 million in settlement money, after a years-long lawsuit over the Flint water crisis.