President Trump celebrates new USMCA trade deal during speech at Warren auto supplier

A big banner read 'Welcome President Trump' hung on the fence outside Dana Incorporated on Thursday. But inside, the president spoke to workers at an auto supplier in Warren.

On the heels of a newly-signed trade deal between the US, Canada, and Mexico, Trump touted jobs, business and more jobs to workers at the Dana Van Dyke Auto Facility.

"We're very proud of Michigan. The state is so - it's been so great to me, as you know, we had a big victory in Michigan. I brought a lot of car companies back, a lot of companies are coming back. It's had the best year it's ever had, and we're very proud," Trump said. "We had a lot of car companies coming back into Michigan in addition. So we wanted to come here and really celebrate and that's what we're doing."

The deal overhauls the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement known as NAFTA. The agreement between US, Mexico and Canada is expected to strengthen the auto industry and improve labor relations.

The new trade deal still needs to be approved by Canada before it can take effect.

"Jobs are at a record level all over the country - they're at a record level. But Michigan's now doing great. and you're getting all these car companies coming back to Michigan. That's pretty much what I have to say - nobody can believe it," he said.

Prior to Trump's speech, he also spoke exclusively with FOX 2's Roop Raj in a one-on-one interview.

This is the president's second visit to Michigan in the past few weeks. He was in Battle Creek Dec. 18, which was the night Congress voted for impeachment.

Earlier this week, General Motors announced plans to refurbish its Hamtramck-Detroit plant to be one of the company's "most technically advanced assembly plant." The $2.2 billion investment represents a growing trend in the auto industry to produce more electrified vehicles.

One of those vehicles that will be built at the plant includes the Hummer EV, an all-electric variant of the company's iconic SUV it stopped selling years ago.

During this visit, Trump comes in the midst of his impeachment trial in the Senate. Senators are expected to continue with written questions Thursday afternoon.