President Trump takes jab at Detroit murder rate in Tulsa rally

President Donald Trump took a jab at the Democratic leadership in Detroit and Baltimore toward the end of his campaign rally in Tulsa Saturday night.

Trump said that the murder rate in Detroit and Baltimore was higher than those in Afghanistan, El Salvador and Guatemala. He then blamed the Democrat-run leadership.

"How are they doing the Democrats running those cities? Your whole country will be like that," he said.

Trump also claimed every major city with Democratic leadership boasted a child poverty rate over 30 percent.

His full statement:

"Twenty of twenty of the most dangerous cities in America are controlled by Democrats. Think of that. Twenty of twenty.

So is nearly every major city with a child poverty rate that is over 30 percent. They are controlled by Democrats. You can name every one of them.

"The murder rate of Baltimore and Detroit is higher than El Salvador, Guatemala or even Afghanistan. How are they doing the Democrats running those cities? Your whole country will be like that."

Trump ignored health warnings to hold his first rally in 110 days — one of the largest indoor gatherings in the world during a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 120,000 Americans and put 40 million out of work.

Before the rally, Trump’s campaign revealed that six staff members who were helping set up for the event had tested positive for the coronavirus. Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said neither the affected staffers nor anyone who was in immediate contact with them would attend the event.

Trump took hard shots at cultural topics including the tearing down of statues and the radical left leaning of the Democratic Party, as well numerous shots at challenger Joe Biden.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report