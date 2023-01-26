Preventing sudden cardiac conditions: Corewell Health to screen 20,000th student-athlete

Heart conditions are the most common cause of death among U.S. athletes, and it's predicted that 1 in 200,000 will die suddenly. The deadly problem often surfaces without warning or prior symptoms and has led to drastic changes on and off the playing surface.

Corewell Health, formerly Beaumont, has offered free heart checks for years for students. This week, they celebrated their 20,000th complimentary screening. Karl Wolski is a freshman at Dearborn High School and will be the one to receive the milestone screening.

"It was an honor to have that position," he said.

It's required by most schools to get a physical each year for athletics but that doesn't always go far enough.

"The screening that he’s going to have here with Beaumont is more thorough," said his father, Richard.

The Beaumont Student Heart Check program it takes place on February 4 at Dearborn High School where Karl plays basketball, soccer and runs track. The program brings a team of medical professionals including cardiologists to the high school for the checkup and the students leave with valuable information.

"Students receive a blood pressure check, they do hands only CPR and learn how to use an AED so they leave the screening and know how to help somebody else. They get an EKG and meet with the cardiologist to go over all their testing with them," Beaumont Student Heart Check Manager Jennifer Shea said.

Cheer coach uses CPR, AED to save student-athlete who went into sudden cardiac arrest

Doctors say these heart checks save lives.

"I really wish as many people as possible would bring their children. We’ve diagnosed so many in the past, and it’s made a difference," Dr Rita Coram said.

Doctors say some symptoms that are concerning include breathing complications, chest pains, and dizziness

"We're always looking for in high school, athletics and high school in general in a ways to reduce risk," said Dearborn High School Athletic Director Jeff Conway.

The checkup program comes after the country saw Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football.

"It shows that even seemingly healthy people can have a cardiac arrest," Shea said.

Registration is currently open for the student heart check and it's completely free.

"It’s open the boys and girls ages 13 to 18 and you do not have to be an athlete to participate," Shea said. "Our program is completely funded by philanthropy -- it’s 100% free

For more information, head over to Beaumont's website.