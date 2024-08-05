Previewing Michigan Primary in Detroit where 3,000 people cast early ballots

The early-vote total is in for Detroit with 3,000 citizens casting their ballot for the 2024 August Primary.

How many follow their lead on Tuesday, however, remains a mystery.

However, there's no mistaking that Detroit and the rest of Michigan will return to the spotlight as a city and state that could play a major role in politics during another important election year.

At least one Detroiter is happy to have the leg work out of the way.

"I feel amazing, right? To exercise my right to vote. Get out here in the primaries. And do what I feel like is my responsibility to do," said Keisha Reynolds. "So, I just did it - voted early."

Filling out the ballot early entitles someone to essentially beat the rush that comes with Tuesday as an election day.

"I think we all see the reason why we should vote. So definitely coming out here early is you know the best thing to do vote, avoid waiting in lines tomorrow," said Reynolds.

Cities are required to offer up to nine days of early voting. The rule was first implemented after a 2022 ballot proposal was passed by voters. The final day of early voting was on Sunday. The next opportunity to vote is now election day.

"Election Day the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. if they find themselves in line at 8 p.m. they can still vote a regular ballot," said Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey.

Long lines can't keep someone from casting a ballot, assuming they get there before polls close.

However, one rule of Michigan's primary system is that it doesn't allow for split ticket voting. That means voters may only vote in the Democratic primary or the Republican primary. They cannot vote in both sides.

Another rule is there can be no canvassing for an issue or candidate near polls, Winfrey said.

"There’s no electioneering, that is passing out the little bill cards that say "vote for me," none of that within 100 feet of the polling location," said Winfrey.

Detroit has about 400 precincts and 230 polling locations. If someone wants to see where they need to vote, they can do so by filling out information on the secretary of state's website.

And if someone hasn't registered to vote yet, they can do so up until 8 p.m. when polls close. However, they'll need to do it at their clerk's office, which is located on Grand Boulevard and on Woodward Avenue.

You'll need a government-issued ID to do so to prove your residency.

"The only way that your beliefs are going to be magnified, are going to be realized or not, is if you vote. So, it’s so important to vote," the clerk said.