Prideraiser 2023: Annual Detroit City FC fundraiser to help LGBTQ+ youth kicks off

This Pride Month, help LGBTQ+ youth while supporting Detroit City Football Club.

Each June, soccer supporters pledge a donation per goal scored by their team as part of Prideraiser. These efforts are collecting money for dozens of organizations that help the LGBTQ+ community.

DCFC's Prideraiser supports the Ruth Ellis Center, a nonprofit which helps LGBTQ+ youth in Metro Detroit. Since 2017, this effort has raised more than $130,000 for Ruth Ellis Center.

So far, DCFC fans have pledged $1,547 per goal scored this month.

