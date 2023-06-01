Prideraiser 2023: Annual Detroit City FC fundraiser to help LGBTQ+ youth kicks off
DETROIT (FOX 2) - This Pride Month, help LGBTQ+ youth while supporting Detroit City Football Club.
Each June, soccer supporters pledge a donation per goal scored by their team as part of Prideraiser. These efforts are collecting money for dozens of organizations that help the LGBTQ+ community.
DCFC's Prideraiser supports the Ruth Ellis Center, a nonprofit which helps LGBTQ+ youth in Metro Detroit. Since 2017, this effort has raised more than $130,000 for Ruth Ellis Center.
So far, DCFC fans have pledged $1,547 per goal scored this month.