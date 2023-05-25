Southeast Michigan Pride events: Dozens of things to do this June and beyond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Dozens of events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community are planned for Pride Month this June.
Plus, events are scheduled beyond June, too, giving you more opportunities to celebrate your pride this summer.
This calendar will be updated – check back for more events!
Thursday, June 1
- Family Pride in the Park - 5-8 p.m. at Veteran's Memorial Park in Roseville
Friday, June 2
- Ypsi Pride - 4-10 p.m. in Depot Town in Ypsilanti
- Detroit Historic Pride, A Walking Tour - 6-8 p.m. at Griswold and W. Congress Streets in Detroit
- Rocky Horror Picture Show Watch Party - 9-11 p.m. at Bobcat Bonnie's in Ferndale
- Boylesque Pride Drag Shows - Family-friendly at 6 p.m.; adult-only 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Tap Room in Ypsilanti
Saturday, June 3
- Ferndale Pride - 12:30-10 p.m. in Downtown Ferndale
- Pride Drag Brunch - 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Emory in Ferndale
- Pride Bingo - 6 p.m. at Stick's in Ypsilanti
- Detroit Historic Pride, A Walking Tour - 2-4 p.m. at Griswold and W. Congress Streets in Detroit
Sunday, June 4
- Michigan Drag Brunch - 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Bobcat Bonnie's in Ferndale
- Arts & Pride - 2-6 p.m. at Madison Heights Civic Center Park
Monday, June 5
- Pride Crowns - 6 p.m. at Southfield Public Library
Thursday, June 8
- Pride Movie Night: But I'm a Cheerleader - 8 p.m. at Ferndale Project
Saturday, June 10
- Motor City Pride - 1 p.m. at Hart Plaza in Detroit
- WTF Does Drag - 6 p.m. at Whiskey Taco Foxtrot in Clawson
Sunday, June 11
- Motor City Pride Parade - Noon at Griswold and Fort streets in Detroit
- Motor City Pride - 12:30 p.m. at Hart Plaza in Detroit
- Pride Comedy Gala - 8 p.m. at Valentine Distilling Co. in Ferndale
Tuesday, June 13
- Pride Month Films, Naz and Maalik - 3:15 p.m. at Royal Oak Public Library
Wednesday, June 14
- Family Pride Food Truck Rally - 4-9 p.m. at Royal Oak Farmers Market
Saturday, June 17
- Pride Bar Crawl - 4 p.m. to midnight in Downtown Detroit
- Detroit Historic Pride, A Walking Tour - 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Griswold and W. Congress Streets in Detroit
Tuesday, June 20
- Pride Month Films, God's Own Country - 3 p.m. at Royal Oak Public Library
Saturday, June 24
- Pride Party - 8 p.m. at Ferndale Project
- Pride in the Park - 1-4 p.m. at Rochester Municipal Park in Rochester
- Pride Month Punk Rock Party - 8 p.m. at Small's in Hamtramck
- Pride Ride - 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Trek Bicycle in Detroit
Sunday, June 25
- Monthly Brunch Series: Pride Brunch - noon to 3 p.m. at Detroit Shipping Co.
- Trek Macomb Township Pride Ride - noon to 2 p.m. at Trek Bicycle Macomb Township
- Pride Picnic - noon to 3 p.m. at Dodge Park in Sterling Heights
Tuesday, June 27
- Pride Month Films, Edge of Seventeen - 3:15 p.m. at Royal Oak Public Library
Friday, June 30
- Pride Month Films, The Incredibly True Adventures of 2 Girls in Love - 10 a.m. at Royal Oak Public Library
Beyond June
The events don't stop when Pride Month ends – here's what's going on beyond June.
Saturday, July 8
- South Lyon Pride in the Park - noon to 5 p.m. at McHattie Park
Saturday, July 15
- Pride in the Wild - 6 p.m. at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak
Saturday, Aug. 5
- Ann Arbor Pride - noon in Downtown Ann Arbor
- Royal Oak Pride - Time TBD in Downtown Royal Oak
Sunday, Aug. 6
- Royal Oak Pride - Time TBD in Downtown Royal Oak
Saturday, Aug. 26
- Summer Sashay - noon to 8 p.m. in Downtown Mt. Clemens