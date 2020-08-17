Priest, businessman presumed dead after boat capsizes in Detroit River

A search is underway for two men still missing Monday after their boat capsized on the Detroit River south of Stony Island near the Canadian border.

Dive teams are looking for a 66-year-old priest from Trenton and a 52-year-old man from Grosse Ile.

The two men are presumed dead after a 39-foot boat capsized with 14 people on board, nine adults and five children. It happened Sunday night at about 7:30 in front of the victim's home.

"My husband and I were out last night and we saw them take off," says Rhonda Dorton, who knew the victim's family - Robert Chiles, 52 years old, who ran Alta Equipment and who police say was driving the boat.

"They were wonderful people, very tightknit family and sadly this isn't the first tragedy in the family. It goes a lot deeper than just what happened last night," Dorton said.

Rhonda is referring to Robert's wife, Christine, who took her own life a year ago September in the same Detroit River. The family now leaves three children with no parents.

"I wish there was something I can do but nothing's going to change what happened," Dorton said.

And 66-year-old Father Stephen Rooney, a popular priest at Saint Joseph Church in Trenton is also presumed dead.

"He was like the brother I never had. I could talk to him, you could always call him anytime. He just always had time for you," said Debra White.

Although the police are not confirming, sources tell FOX 2 that other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of this accident remains unclear.

Police told FOX 2 they towed the boat last night about a mile here to a marina in Gibraltar. There they will further investigate.

A 7 p.m. vigil is also planned at Saint Joseph Church in Trenton where Fr. Rooney lived on Monday.