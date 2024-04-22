Pro-Palestine encampment at UM sets up at the Diag, calls on school to divest in Israeli assets

At the Diag in Ann Arbor, in the center of the University of Michigan's campus, a microcosm of a larger source of tension and disagreement over Israel, Palestine, and where educational institutions fall played out Monday.

An encampment of green tents and opponents of the school's investment in Israel was set up at the beginning of the week as students sought to push the city to divest. Banners reading "Encampment for Gaza! Divest now!" were spread out around the venue.

One graduate worker said students were occupying the space because "instead of funding education, instead of funding living wages for every worker, the university is choosing to fund war."

The activist, like many others stationed at the Diag, wore face masks and chose to remain anonymous out of fear for her safety.

"As long as resistance to Israel and resistance to the occupation has existed, Zionist have sought to dodge and harass and use violence against activists and organizers," said another participant.

But they weren't the only students on campus arguing they felt unsafe.

"It’s just upsetting that on the first night of Passover right before we wake up to an encampment and I can’t walk in a certain part of campus that I used to be able to go to and calling it home does get tougher." said Jack Landstein, UM Student and vice president of engagement at Michigan Hillel.

TAHRIR Coaltion, the organization behind the encampment, argued the school commits over $6 billion to investment managers that have profited from investments in "Israeli" companies and military contractors.

Along with the activists, campus police were also spotted at the Diag. FOX 2 reached out to the school for comment, but did not hear back. However, the Anti-Defamation League chapter in Michigan released a statement which read:

"We call on U-M officials to enforce policies and ensure that inflammatory protests do not interfere with students’ academic experiences."

Organizers say they won't back down and leave the Diag until the school fully divests.

"We’re not moving so come talk with us. Let's talk meaningfully about divestment," said one activist.